Local business owners say CBD products high in demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- CBD products are showing up in more and more stores across the nation

and now, some local business owners are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand.

First and foremost, let's breakdown the plant. According to the Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture, CBD is extracted from hemp, a cannabis plant, that is related to marijuana.

Except unlike its relative, CBD from hemp does not come with the psychoactive effects, that 'high' feeling people report with marijuana.

It's also completely legal in all 50 states.

Now, there is a cuddly looking bear drawing customers inside Cbd Supply Md Penn in York County.

A local family owns the shop in Springettsbury Township.

"It's been complete insanity," said Steve Tilson, one of the owners. "People come in just looking to feel better, and I'm glad we can help them. A lot of people come in to get relief from anxieties, inflammation pain, and some of the stuff, it's just flying out of here."

Like the CBD gummies, droplets, and animal treats.

"I"m not ashamed to say it, but our dog started me and my family in using it. We were noticing she was having extreme joint paint, and muscle pain. She was favoring certain limbs, and we started her on CBD treats for dogs, and we noticed it was doing a great thing, walking around like her old self," explained Tilson.

That success motivated Crystal who suffers from Sickel Cell Thalassemia to give CBD a try.

"I wanna say the first day, did some drops, and I did the balm, cause I have problems with my hip joints giving me problems, and for six hours straight, I was a pain-free, no problem person, and I was like, 'Is this real... Or it it because I'm excited?!'" said Crystal Mitchell Tilson.

FOX43 reached out to a doctor of internal medicine to find out how real those benefits are.

Dr. Kevin Frey wrote back to us, "CBD has been touted to have numerous health benefits. However, many of these claims are unsubstantiated due to lack of clinical trials. With that being said, CBD does interact with a variety of sites within the body that could indeed explain many of its reported therapeutic benefits. Among these sites include several molecular targets within the body that regulate anxiety, sensations of pain (especially neuropathic pain), inflammation, sleep, and can control some forms of seizures. Side effects of CBD are generally mild. These can include dry mouth, sedation, low blood pressure, and light-headedness. In my opinion, much work remains to be done to determine just how effective CBD oil is in comparison to the standard treatments we have available today. While I don't think that CBD oil is the magic bullet for every condition under the sun (as I have seen advertised by some merchants), I do see that it has great potential to help a lot of people. I am cautiously optimistic. Even though CBD oil remains somewhat controversial within the medical community, I think it is a very reasonable option to consider for some patients."

That potential is what drove Laura Matilonis of York Haven to the store. She hopes use of CBD products could curb sleep issues and anxiety.

"A therapist we recommended we do this.... We want to give it a try to get us off the prescription drugs we rely on," explained Matilonis.

Matilonis said her therapist even recommended her teenage daughter give CBD a try.

Steve and Crystal say they just want to give people more of that relief.

"I'm in it for a business, yeah. I want my people to come in here to support me, but I want them to feel better," added Tilson.