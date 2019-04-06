Mild temperatures have returned and more rain showers are on the way!

WARMING UP: We kicked off the weekend on a gorgeous note with clouds exiting and bright sunshine returning. We dealt with some dense morning fog, but after that we have been full speed ahead for a perfect start to the weekend! Temperatures managed to climb into the mid 60s this afternoon under cloudless skies, topping out around 10 degrees above average for this time of year. We are also siting around 20-30 degrees warmer than where we were at this time yesterday! Quite the change in the past 24 hours and the good news is we will continue to warm over the next day. We will be flirting with 70s to finish the weekend and hold on to them for the start of the next work week as well!

RAIN SHOWERS RETURN AGAIN: Two dry days is all we get from Mother Nature as more rain showers are in the forecast. We will likely remain dry for most of Sunday with the earliest showers moving in by the evening. Temperatures tomorrow should manage to break into the 70s even with cloud thickening up during the afternoon. We start off the morning on a chilly, but clear note and temperatures shoot up as clouds filter back in. We remain dry until the evening hours with the first sprinkles likely to fall after 7 PM Sunday. On and off showers continue through the rest of the night, but dry up right in time for the start of the work week. However, we’re not done with the rain there – more rain chances for the first half of the work week!

MID-WEEK COOL DOWN: Unseasonably warm temperatures stay with us for the next few days. We will be topping out around 10-15 degrees above normal for this time of year! Some 70s are likely for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, but we can already see the big cool down that follows. Another trough begins to dig mid week and puts an end to the 70s. We will likely crash into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures begin to rebound again by the end of the next week!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash