Supper for Soldiers charity event held to help homeless veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - Today, a community showed gratitude to those who sacrifice themselves for our nation.

HB McClure Company sponsored, "Supper for Soldiers," a special charity event to benefit local homeless veterans. Dinners were sold for ten dollars per person, and all proceeds go to Operation Veteran's Hope organization. An organization that dedicates to housing veterans and help them get back on their feet.

"There are veterans all over the world that need help," said Nikki Lockard, HB McClure Project Manager Assistant. "If we can start small and do small community veteran events, we can try to raise awareness for veterans that do need help outside of our community. They fight for us every single day, they put their heart on their sleeves, and we need to put our heart on our sleeves for them," said Lockard.

Operation Veteran's Hope wants to buy the building it currently operates out of to make renovations, and build more rooms to house more veterans.

If you would like to make a donation, visit their website http://www.operationveteranshope.org