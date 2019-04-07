Community donates various items to family that lost everything in a house fire in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg - A community came together during a time of need for one local family.

Many people donated everyday items after a family lost everything in a fire. The fire happened Friday afternoon on Sycamore Street in Harrisburg City.

Some in the community reached out the family to ask how they could help. So today, members of the family began collecting donations, including food and clothing at John Paul Community Church. Relatives say the donations help alleviate many burdens, including the small things, like where their next meal will come from.

"Not just for my sister, the community as a whole," said family member, Jamilah Holly. "You just never know when you are in a situation like this, when you might need any help so this is a good way to start," said Holly.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

