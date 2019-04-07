Lititz Borough Police Department holds benefit breakfast to raise funds for a K-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITITZ, Lancaster County - The Lititz Borough Police Department held a breakfast to help raise money for a K-9.

Around 200 people showed up at the Lititz Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1463, to get a buffet-style breakfast to help the police department get their first ever police dog. Both organizations raised 2-thousand dollars.

The police department says K-9's play an important role and may even be the first ones to put their lives on the line.

"The K-9 is mainly used to locate missing people, people in danger, suspects, items that are involved in crimes," said police officer, Cameron Burke. "When we get donations they'll be dispersed through the K-9 unit, so it will help with the initial fundraising for the car, training, other equipment that we may need throughout the process," said Burke.

The Lititz VFW also held a bingo night to help raise money for the K-9. They raised 4-thousand-dollars.