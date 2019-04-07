Lititz Borough Police Department holds benefit breakfast to raise funds for a K-9

Posted 11:19 PM, April 7, 2019, by

LITITZ, Lancaster County - The Lititz Borough Police Department held a breakfast to help raise money for a K-9.

Around 200 people showed up at the Lititz Springs Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1463,  to get a buffet-style breakfast to help the police department get their first ever police dog. Both organizations raised 2-thousand dollars.

The police department says K-9's play an important role and may even be the first ones to put their lives on the line.

"The K-9 is mainly used to locate missing people, people in danger, suspects, items that are involved in crimes," said police officer, Cameron Burke. "When we get donations they'll be dispersed through the K-9 unit, so it will help with the initial fundraising for the car, training, other equipment that we may need throughout the process," said Burke.

The Lititz VFW also held a bingo night to help raise money for the K-9. They raised 4-thousand-dollars.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.