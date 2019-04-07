Rain showers on the way for tonight and an unseasonably warm start to the week likely!

RAIN SHOWERS RETURNING: We woke up to some sunshine early Sunday morning, but the clouds filtered back in. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures had no problem climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon! Warmer temperatures are just around the corner, but rain showers are back with us as well. A quick round of showers continues to develop over Western PA which is closing in on the area this evening. A few showers will be possible in our western counties as early as 7 PM, but most of the activity holds off on the majority of us until after 9 PM. On and off showers continue through the night, a few rumbles of thunder are possible as well! No flooding is anticipated at this time, but it is possible we see a few heavier rounds of showers rolling through tonight. Keep the umbrella handy heading into Monday!

MORE SHOWERS MONDAY: We are definitely living up to the saying “April showers bring May flowers” with multiple rain chances in the coming days. Showers will dry up early Monday, likely before the morning commute kicks off. We keep a low chance for showers through the day on Monday with the better chance being along our southern counties. Atmospheric conditions remain most favorable for thunderstorm development to our south, but it’s possible we hear a few rumbles of thunder Monday afternoon as well. The real story Monday will be the temperatures! We should manage to climb into the mid 70s for highs, roughly 15-20 degrees above average for this time of year! We hold onto the warmer air heading into Tuesday as well.

ONE MORE WARM DAY: The first half of the work week shapes up beautifully. Despite rain showers possible Monday and a small chance for an isolated shower Tuesday, we will climb into the 70s both days. Following the nice taste of summer, a drastic cool down by Wednesday with high temperatures dropping into the 50s! The good news, we will climb the temperature ladder in the days to come, but temperatures could be a bit below average mid-week. More rain showers possible by the end of the week as well.

Have a terrific Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash