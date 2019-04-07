President Trump accepts resignation from Department of Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
WATCH LIVE: Department of Homeland Secretary resigns after meeting with President Trump
-
DHS Secretary Nielsen had meeting with President Trump scheduled; she was not intending to resign
-
Pentagon notifies Congress $1 billion authorized to begin new wall construction
-
President Trump says he may call national emergency to build wall
-
Pentagon says it will be months before construction on Trump’s border wall starts
-
Judge dismisses wall lawsuit brought by butterfly conservationists, who vow to keep fighting
-
-
Pentagon will deploy approximately 3,750 additional US forces to provide more support at southwest border
-
US to begin sending asylum seekers to Mexico for duration of immigration proceedings
-
Pentagon approves additional military support for border
-
Mulvaney: Saturday shutdown meeting ‘did not make much progress’
-
President Trump signs Space Force directive
-
-
Pentagon chief of staff Kevin Sweeney resigns
-
GAO: President Trump’s first 4 post-inauguration Mar-a-Lago trips cost taxpayers $13.6M
-
Special counsel Robert Mueller ends investigation