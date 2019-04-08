2nd suspect in 2018 robbery of Ephrata-area convenience store arrested, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police announced Monday that a second arrest has been made in the robbery of a Sunoco convenience store in West Cocalico Township last December.

A 17-year-old juvenile male from Denver has been charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, theft, and criminal mischief, authorities say.

The charges were filed in the juvenile court system, according to police.

The incident occurred on Dec. 16, 2018, at the Sunoco station on the 100 block of East Main Street, police say. Two suspects — one wearing a clown mask — entered the store and stole a large amount of Juul vaping devices, according to police.

After surveillance video of the crime was released, police say, they received a number of tips that led to the identification of Dameon Augustine, 18, of Stevens, as one of the suspects one day later. Augustine eventually turned himself in to police on Dec. 21, authorities say. He was also charged with burglary, conspiracy, and related offenses.