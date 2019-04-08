33rd Annual Crime Victims’ Rights March and Candlelight Vigil set for Tuesday in York

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and the York County Victims’ Rights Coalition will sponsor the 33rd Annual Crime Victims’ Rights March and Candlelight Vigil.

The event is set for Tuesday, April 9 at 7:00 p.m, and is meant to promote awareness and education in York County about the rights of and services available for victims and witnesses of crime and violence.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Tristalyn Bixler-Kint is stopping by the set to offer more on the event.

For more information, you can visit the York County Victims’ Rights Coalition's Facebook page here.