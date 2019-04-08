ACM Awards 2019: The winners list

The 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards were presented Sunday in Las Vegas.
Country superstar Reba McEntire hosted for a record-breaking 16th time and she had jokes.
The singer/sitcom star talked about the fact it recently snowed in Las Vegas.
“It was so cold it froze us women out of entertainer of the year,” she quipped.
McEntire also joked about some of the more unique duets out there, teasing that she and Cardi B would be doing a song titled, “There’s No ‘U’ in Oklahoma and That’s Okuurrrtt with Me,” using the rapper’s now-famous catch phrase.
Florida Georgia Line opened the show with Jason Aldean, performing their song “Can’t Hide Red.”
Aldean was presented the ACM Dick Clark artist of the decade award.
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz made her live performance singing debut on the show with a song from her new film, “Breakthrough.”
The actress performed the movie’s anthem, “I’m Standing With You,” joined by singers Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae.
Other performers throughout the night included Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris and Keith Urban.
Dan + Shay were among the early winners, with their hit “Tequila” scoring song of the year. They went on to also win single record of the year and duo of the year.
Below is a full list of nominees with winners indicated with *WINNER in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban *WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett *WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves *WINNER
Carrie Underwood
Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde *WINNER
Carly Pearce
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs *WINNER
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny
New Duo or Group of the Year
High Valley
Lanco *WINNER
Runaway June
Album of the Year
“Dan + Shay,” Dan + Shay
“Desperate Man,” Eric Church
“From A Room, Vol. 2,” Chris Stapleton
“Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves *WINNER
“The Mountain,” Dierks Bentley
Single Record of the Year
“Down to the Honkytonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay *WINNER
Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson *WINNER
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay *WINNER
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson
Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne *WINNER
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy feat. Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay feat. Kelly Clarkson
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line
Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally *WINNER
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne