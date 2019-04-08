Another beautiful, warm day before cooler temperatures and rain chances return

Similar conditions set up for Tuesday. Another warm one!

ANOTHER WARM ONE: The clouds stick around after highs in the mid-to-upper 70s starting the work week. That means overnight lows will stay relatively mild, with morning temperatures in the mid-50s in most locations with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday is a near carbon copy of today, with temperatures in the mid-70s for most locations under mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower will be possible, but most locations will stay dry.

Temperatures cool down for Wednesday.

COOLING DOWN: A cool front with the low rain chances passes through into Wednesday morning with temperatures dropping back into the 40s for morning lows. Temperatures don’t venture further than the mid-to-upper 50s even with sunny skies. Northwesterly winds will be breezy throughout the day with slowly clearing skies into night time. Thursday morning starts near 40-degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We rise just above the 60-degree mark for Thursday afternoon.

Steady rain chances return late Friday.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Rain chances return late in the afternoon Friday with highs in the mid-60s. Off/on light to occasional moderate shower activity persists into the very early Saturday morning time frame. Temperatures still rebound with drying conditions Saturday afternoon, into the mid-60s. We’re eyeing another rain chance to start next week. Stay tuned for updates.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

