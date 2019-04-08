× Boil-water advisory issued for properties along Market Square in Manheim, Lancaster County

MANHEIM, Lancaster County — The Manheim Area Water and Sewer Authority has issued a boil-water advisory for properties in the area of Market Square due to a water-main break.

The advisory affects odd-numbered properties on the eastbound side of the square, from 1 through 57, MAWSA says, and will be in effect until April 11. Should the advisory be lifted earlier than that, MAWSA says, customers will be notified via phone call.

The main break occurred during gas-line work in the area, MAWSA says.

Affected customers are advised to bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool, before using; or use bottled water. Customers should use boiled, or bottled, water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation, until further notice.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from, EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline, at (800) 426 4791.