Capital Region Water begins water main improvement project in Harrisburg, Penbrook, Susquehanna Twp.

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Capital Region Water is kicking off a $1,000,000 drinking water main improvement project this week, the company said Monday. The project involves the installation of 1,400 feet of new drinking water mains, and is designed to improve water quality, service reliability, and flow for fire protection in Harrisburg, Penbrook, and Susquehanna Township.

“This project is part of Capital Region Water’s proactive capital improvement strategy to provide safe and reliable drinking water service while reducing long-term operational costs,” said Capital Region Water CEO Charlotte Katzenmoyer in a press release announcing the start of the project. “We thank our customers who live or work near these project locations for their patience and understanding while these improvements are made.”

There could be street closures, parking restrictions, construction noise, temporary service interruptions, and temporary roadway patching until the final restoration is completed, Capital Region Water said. Work will be performed daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The project does not require access to customers’ homes, according to Capital Region Water.

Additional details will be provided to properties near the project locations in advance through door-to-door outreach.

The locations affected by the project are:

Magnolia Street between South 12th Streeet and South 13th Street, Harrisburg

Ridgeway Road between Overbrook Road and Colonial Road, Susquehanna Township

Clinton Road between Cloverfield Road and Centerfield Road, Susquehanna Township

Herr Street and Laurel Street, near Walnut Street, Susquehanna Township and Penbrook

Darby Road and Darby Place near Vernon Avenue, Susquehanna Township

A map of Capital Region Water’s 2019 Capital Improvement Projects can be found here. Customers with questions can contact Capital Region Water by phone at 888-510-0606 or by email at info@capitalregionwater.com.