Chambersburg man facing charges after sexually assaulting child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Chambersburg man is facing charges after sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Wayne Webber, 24, is facing rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and indecent assault charges.

On March 26, State Police at Chambersburg began an investigation into a sexual assault involving a juvenile victim.

As a result of the investigation, Webber was arrested and charged.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident or who has any similar experience with Webber is asked to contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.