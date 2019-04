× Closed Carson Long Military Academy to auction off remaining property

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– The now closed Carson Long Military Academy is auctioning off all of the remaining property on its campus.

The auction will be held on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, both on campus in New Bloomfield and online.

Additional information will be posted on the Carson Long Military Academy website once the auctioneer has created brochures listing the items available to the public for sale.