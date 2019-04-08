Hershey Bears complete comeback, reach AHL playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 24: Hershey Bears defenceman Ryan Sproul (5) shoots the puck during the first period of the American Hockey League game between the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters on March 24, 2019, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 24: Hershey Bears defenceman Ryan Sproul (5) shoots the puck during the first period of the American Hockey League game between the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters on March 24, 2019, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– On December 21, the Hershey Bears were in last place in the AHL Standings.
On Sunday, the team clinched a spot in the AHL Playoffs.