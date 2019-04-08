Hershey Bears complete comeback, reach AHL playoffs

Posted 8:53 AM, April 8, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 24: Hershey Bears defenceman Ryan Sproul (5) shoots the puck during the first period of the American Hockey League game between the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters on March 24, 2019, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– On December 21, the Hershey Bears were in last place in the AHL Standings.

On Sunday, the team clinched a spot in the AHL Playoffs.

The team has four games left in the regular season, beginning with a home match up on Tuesday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.