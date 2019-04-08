× Hershey Bears complete comeback, reach AHL playoffs

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– On December 21, the Hershey Bears were in last place in the AHL Standings.

On Sunday, the team clinched a spot in the AHL Playoffs.

BREAKING: @TheHersheyBears have clinched a berth in the 2019 #CalderCup Playoffs. The Bears were last in the 31-team AHL on the morning of Dec. 21. — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) April 7, 2019

The team has four games left in the regular season, beginning with a home match up on Tuesday night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.