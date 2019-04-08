× Lancaster County man accused of raping child several years ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is accused of raping a child.

Jeffrey Watson, 54, has been charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors, court documents show.

Watson allegedly raped the child twice several years ago.

The victim reported the incidents to police in December 2018.

Police spoke with a relative of the child on April 5 and she advised that Watson admitted three days prior to engaging in sexual contact with the victim, according to the criminal complaint.

During a consensual phone intercept a day later, police allege that Watson, again, made admissions to having sexual contact with the child. He was then taken into custody, arraigned and denied bail.