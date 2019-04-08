× Lancaster County man will serve 31 years on child porn charges after police find second stash in storage locker

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County man will serve up to 31 years in prison for a pair of child pornography convictions, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The second set of child pornography charges filed against Robert M. Dennis, 63, came one week after he was convicted at trial for the first number of charges, the DA’s office says. The second charges were filed when police discovered a stash of child pornography Dennis was keeping in a Paradise Township storage locker, according to the DA.

The storage locker stash contained images on a computer as well as printed photographs, according to the DA.

Dennis, who has out-of-state convictions on sex abuse charges, was first convicted in October 2018 for felony possession of child pornography when investigators found images stored on a tablet device. About a week after the verdict was rendered in that case, police became aware of Dennis’ second stash and raided the storage locker, according to the DA.

Lancaster County Judge Donald Totaro ordered a sentence of 12 to 31 years in prison after Dennis entered a guilty plea on the second set of charges.