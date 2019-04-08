× Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill manager of York bank

YORK — York City Police have charged a 30-year-old man with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened to kill the manager of a York bank Friday morning.

Randy Reed Stahl, no fixed address, was charged after the incident, which occurred around 9:20 a.m. at a Wells Fargo bank on the first block of East Market Street.

According to police, the manager called to report a man was standing outside the bank entrance. The man was wearing camouflage and carrying a knife, which he was using to make threatening gestures “as if he was going to cut someone’s neck,” police said in the criminal complaint.

While he made that gesture, the man allegedly told the bank manager “I am going to kill you,” police say.

Stahl was arrested and taken to Central Booking, where he was arraigned on the charges. He was sent to York County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Stahl has a preliminary hearing set for April 22, according to court documents.