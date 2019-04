× Mark #WawaDay with a free cup of coffee on Thursday

The countdown is on for #WawaDay — and the free any-size coffee customers can drink to celebrate.

The convenience store chain says Thursday, April 11 is Wawa Day, and it’s offering customers free coffee all day. This month is Wawa’s 55th anniversary, and each year the store marks the occasion with free coffee.

This year’s offer is only valid on Thursday, and is limited to one free cup (up to 24 oz.) per customer, per store.