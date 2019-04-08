× Millersburg woman accused of slashing man with knife during argument

MILLERSBURG, Dauphin County — A 33-year-old Dauphin County woman is facing assault and reckless endangerment charges after police say she slashed her partner with a knife several times during an altercation at their home Thursday night.

Katherine McCoy, of the 200 block of Union Street, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person in the incident, according to Millersburg Police.

McCoy and the victim were at home with their two children, ages 7 and 8, when the altercation began, police say. The couple, who had been drinking alcohol prior to the incident, began arguing, according to police. McCoy allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and began slashing the victim on his arms, back, and legs, police say.

The victim suffered severe wounds and gashes in the attack, according to police, and every room in the residence was smeared with blood.

After the alleged attack, McCoy left the apartment without rendering aid to the victim, who had one of the children find a neighbor, who in turn called police, the criminal complaint affidavit states.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, while the children were placed in the custody of Children & Youth Services.

Police say they found McCoy on April 5. She was asleep on a mattress in a rear bedroom of her residence, according to police. She was initially unresponsive, and later told police she had taken several extra prescribed muscle relaxers, police say.

McCoy was taken to Harrisburg hospital for treatment.