One person injured after crash in Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– One person was injured after a crash.

According to Northern York County Regional Police, one person suffered moderate injuries after a crash on Susquehanna Trail at Old Mill Inn Road in Manchester Township.

As of 6:50 a.m., the road is blocked due to the crash.

Manchester Twp: Crash blocking Susquehanna Trail at Old Mill Inn Rd. One with moderate injuries. pic.twitter.com/fPnV5Qzxs3 — Northern York County Regional Police Department (@NYCRPD) April 8, 2019

There is no word on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or how it occurred.