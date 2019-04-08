× Orioles sign Dan Straily

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have added a veteran arm to the team’s rotation.

The team has agreed to a deal with P Dan Straily.

Straily, 30, was released by the Miami Marlins out of Spring Training, and is expected to serve as a rotation option for Baltimore.

In 23 starts last season, Straily went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA over 122.1 innings pitched.

For a rebuilding Orioles’ team, Straily’s previous production would be welcomed.