Orioles sign Dan Straily

Posted 7:29 AM, April 8, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Pitcher Dan Straily #53 of the Baltimore Orioles throws to a New York Yankees batter in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Orioles have added a veteran arm to the team’s rotation.

The team has agreed to a deal with P Dan Straily.

Straily, 30, was released by the Miami Marlins out of Spring Training, and is expected to serve as a rotation option for Baltimore.

In 23 starts last season, Straily went 5-6 with a 4.12 ERA over 122.1 innings pitched.

For a rebuilding Orioles’ team, Straily’s previous production would be welcomed.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.