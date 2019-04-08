× PA Public Utility Commission investigating explosion, fire that destroyed Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG — Safety engineers from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission’s Pipeline Safety Division are investigating the explosion and fire that destroyed a home in Harrisburg on Friday, according to a news release.

The investigation is to determine whether natural gas service was involved in the incident and whether there were any violations of state or federal pipeline safety regulations, the news release stated.

Four people were displaced from the Sycamore Street residence Friday afternoon.