× PennDOT to pave U.S. 422 Bridge over Quittapahilla Creek

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that during the week of Monday, April 8, weather permitting, its contractor will begin to pave the approaches to the U.S. 422 bridge over the Quittapahilla Creek in the City of Lebanon.

PennDOT advises travelers that during overnight hours they may encounter single-lane restrictions with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone as crews conduct the final Superpave asphalt wearing course paving. Work under this construction contract is expected to conclude over the next few weeks.

The new single-span prestressed concrete spread box beam bridge was recently replaced under a $1,670,022 contract that is being conducted by J.D. Eckman, Inc. of Atglen Borough, Chester County.

U.S. 422, locally known as Cumberland Street, averages nearly 9,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT