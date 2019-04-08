× Phone scam costs Lebanon County woman $3,500, police say

LEBANON COUNTY — A phone scam recently cost a Lebanon County woman $3,500, according to Cornwall Borough Police.

The victim reported the scam on Saturday, police say.

According to police, the woman received a phone call directing her to purchase a $500 Google Play gift card, an additional $3,500 in Google Play cards, and a $1,000 Walmart gift card. She was then told to call a phone number the caller provided and read the cards’ numbers and security codes.

After realizing the matter was a scam, police say, the victim was able to stop payment on the check she wrote to purchase the Walmart gift card, but she lost the $3,500 she paid for the Google Play cards, police say.