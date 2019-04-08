Police: Multiple people detained in connection with afternoon robbery in Harrisburg

Posted 5:17 PM, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, April 8, 2019

HARRISBURG — Multiple people were detained Monday in connection with an afternoon robbery in Harrisburg, according to police.

The robbery occurred just before 3 p.m. at a Rite Aid in the 1900 block of Derry Street.

Police say multiple individuals entered the store with handguns and a rifle and stole money and prescriptions. There were no injuries involved in the robbery, police add.

The robbery led police to the 2300 block of North 6th Street where an investigation is underway.

Police note that it’s too early to tell if this robbery is related to the five that occurred on Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.