Police: Multiple people detained in connection with afternoon robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Multiple people were detained Monday in connection with an afternoon robbery in Harrisburg, according to police.

The robbery occurred just before 3 p.m. at a Rite Aid in the 1900 block of Derry Street.

Police say multiple individuals entered the store with handguns and a rifle and stole money and prescriptions. There were no injuries involved in the robbery, police add.

The robbery led police to the 2300 block of North 6th Street where an investigation is underway.

Police note that it’s too early to tell if this robbery is related to the five that occurred on Saturday.