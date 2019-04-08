× Police seek suspect that stole $21,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stole $21,000 worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret store in the Capital City Mall.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, the thief stole almost 2,000 pairs of panties during the afternoon hours of April 7. The thief took all the panties on the front display and all the ones in the drawers below the display while the employees were busy with other customers.

The department is hoping to provide a description of the alleged thief after examining the video footage from the store.

Anyone with information on the retail theft is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.