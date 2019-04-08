× Police seek suspect that stole $21,000 worth of merchandise from Victoria’s Secret in Captial City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect that stole $21,000 worth of merchandise from the Victoria’s Secret store in the Capital City Mall.

According to the Lower Allen Township Police Department, the thief made out with $21,000 worth of merchandise during the afternoon hours of April 7.

The department is hoping to provide a description of the alleged thief after examining the video footage from the store.

Anyone with information on the retail theft is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676.