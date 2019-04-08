Police seeking group of suspects that robbed five businesses in Harrisburg

Photo Gallery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a group of suspects that committed five business robberies.
On April 6 between the hours of 6:25 p.m. and 9:40 p.m., five businesses were robbed by the same group of individuals.
The robberies occurred at the following business locations in Harrisburg:
- 2300 block of N. 6th Street
- 2100 block of Moore Street
- 200 block of Verbeke Street
- 600 block of Division Street
The male suspects were armed with handguns along with a rifle with a scope.
If anyone has any information relevant to the robberies, you’re asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-255-3175.
Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident.