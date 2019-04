× Ravens sign WR Seth Roberts

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have added another receiver to its corps.

The team announced that it has signed WR Seth Roberts to a one-year deal.

Roberts, 28, played in 15 games with the Oakland Raiders last season.

Despite catching only 45 balls for 494 yards and 2 TD’s, Roberts quickly landed another deal in free agency.

He is expected to serve as an option of out the slot wide receiver position for QB Lamar Jackson.