Revenue Department extends hours to assist late-season tax filers

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– With the deadline to file Pennsylvania personal income tax returns a week away, the Department of Revenue is extending service hours for taxpayers to get help by phone, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell announced today.

The department’s Taxpayer Service and Information Center will be open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays from Monday, April 8 through Monday, April 15, the filing deadline to submit 2018 personal income tax returns. Taxpayers may also call the Taxpayer Service and Information Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

Taxpayers can speak to a department representative by calling 717-787-8201. Assistance is also available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center. Both options provide taxpayers with answers to specific questions about 2018 personal income tax returns and the department’s electronic filing, or e-filing, options.

As a reminder, tax returns that are filed electronically are processed faster, leading to taxpayers receiving their refunds sooner. Pennsylvanians can file their state tax returns by using the following paper-less e-filing options:

Padirectfile

Padirectfile, a free, secure, state-only electronic income tax filing system, is available through the Department of Revenue’s website. For more information or to begin filing, visit Padirectfile.

Electronic Filing Free

Free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from a reputable vendor (income limits may apply). More vendor information is available on the department’s website.

Electronic Filing for a Fee

Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers offer e-filing for a fee. E-filing offers advantages not available to taxpayers filing by paper, including error-reducing automatic calculators, instant confirmation of successful filing, faster refund processing and direct deposit options.

April 15 Deadline

All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2018 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Monday, April 15, 2019.

Filing Extensions

Taxpayers can request an extension to file a personal income tax return by submitting form REV-276. The department automatically grants an extension to file when an extension is granted by the IRS. As a reminder, an extension to file is not an extension to pay tax that is due. If you feel you will owe tax, you should send a payment for the amount of tax you expect to owe. Make sure you record your Social Security number on the check with the notation that you are making an “extension payment” for the tax year.

Taxpayer Service and Assistance

Taxpayers may also visit a Department of Revenue district office, listed in the government pages of local phone directories, for basic state personal income tax filing assistance. Assistance at district offices is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and taxpayers are encouraged to bring their Social Security cards with them to facilitate tax filing.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by visiting the department’s website and selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link on the department’s homepage; or by calling 1-888-PATAXES to find out the status of their refunds. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.

Free tax forms and instructions are available at www.revenue.pa.gov. You can also visit the department’s pages on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for helpful filing information.

SOURCE: PA Department of Revenue