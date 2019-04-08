× Two people arrested in connection with armed robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery at Univest Bank in West Earl Township.

Isaiah Walker, 30, of Philadelphia, faces three counts of robbery, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, and one count of fleeing and eluding police. Richard Jones, 21, of Reading, has been charged with three counts of robbery, one count of criminal conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of escape.

Jones is accused of entering the bank around 1:15 p.m. with a handgun. Police say he ordered one of employee on the floor and two others to retrieve money. He then fled on foot.

A short time later, police received a report that two people fled in a car and were traveling on Route 222 from the Brownstown area. Officers saw the vehicle just north of the Turnpike interchange and attempted to the stop the car.

The vehicle, driven by Walker, crashed on the side of the road. He was immediately apprehended. Jones fled on foot but was located about a 1/4 mile away from the crash scene.