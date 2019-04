× Two people taken to hospital after Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash.

Emergency dispatch says the crash happened around 9:10 p.m. on April 7 at the intersection of N. Ridge Road and Resh Road in East Cocalico Township.

Two people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The two-vehicle crash is still under investigation.