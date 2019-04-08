Warm start to the new week with a few showers possible

WARM & BREEZY WITH A FEW SHOWERS: The work week begins warm and breezy for Central PA, but it won’t come without some isolated shower chances. Conditions continue to dry out Monday morning after a round of overnight showers. There are plenty of clouds too. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 50s, making for a mild start. Warm southwest breezes pick up, and this helps boost temperatures fast during the morning along with some breaks of sunshine. Expect more clouds than sun during the afternoon, but it’s still very warm. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s! A couple showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder, are possible as a weak cold front crosses through the region. It’s even a touch humid by spring standards! A few showers are possible through the night, particularly near the Mason-Dixon Line. Overnight lows are mild once again, with readings only falling into the lower to middle 50s. Another weak cold front is set to move through on Tuesday. It’s another breezy start, with clouds and sunshine mixed. As the front crosses the area, a few isolated showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder, are possible once again. Expect warm afternoon temperatures again in the middle 70s.

MIDWEEK COOLING: The middle of the week brings a drop in temperatures, but also drier conditions. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A warm front lifts north on Thursday, and it brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine to the region. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Friday brings some sun to start, but clouds move in fast ahead of the next cold front. Despite clouds and the chance for afternoon showers, temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A 50/50 weekend is ahead for the region. Saturday is the dry day, with sunshine leading to afternoon clouds. It’s breezy, with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Sunday brings the next chance for showers. Expect partly sunny skies, with the best chance for showers currently later during the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures are much chillier, with readings in the lower 50s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!