Windsor man accused of tattooing 'F*** You' on juvenile ex-girlfriend's thigh

WINDSOR BOROUGH, York County — State Police have charged a 20-year-old Stewartstown man with corruption of minors and illegal tattooing after they say he tattooed “F— You” on his juvenile ex-girlfriend’s thigh.

Elijah Keith Lewis, of the 3500 block of Bills Lane, was charged Friday after a police investigation that began on Feb. 28, when a Mandated Reporter contacted State Police after seeing the tattoo on the girl. The girl allegedly told the Mandated Reporter that her ex-boyfriend had given her the tattoo at his residence, using equipment he had purchased.

Police interviewed the victim’s mother on March 20, according to the criminal complaint affidavit. The victim’s mother told police she was unhappy with the tattoo and did not agree with it. She also told police she did not consent to the tattoo, police say.

Lewis was interviewed by police on April 3. He told police he tattooed the girl in October 2018, at the girl’s request. He told police that prior to tattooing the girl, he called her mother and received “verbal consent” to do so.