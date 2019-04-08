× Woman accused of falsely reporting car had been stolen in attempt to conceal hit-and-run accident, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a 37-year-old Marietta woman with providing false reports to law enforcement after they say she falsely claimed her vehicle had been stolen in order to conceal a hit-and-run crash the vehicle had been involved in.

Rosita Rodriguez was cahrged after making the report at the Lancaster Township Municipal Building on March 27, according to Manheim Township Police.

She was aware that the vehicle had not been stolen when she made the report, police say.