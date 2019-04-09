× 2019 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class announced

The 2019 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class has been announced.

Players Sidney Moncrief, Vlade Divac, Jack Sikma, Bobby Jones and Paul Westphal are some of the modern players chosen for enshrinement.

Of the players inducted, Jones is the only one with ties to one of our area’s teams, as he suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers for eight seasons from 1978-1986.

Jones was known for his abilities on the defensive side of the ball, and carries only a 12.1 PPG average to the Hall.

Other elder players elected to be inducted are Al Attles, Carl Braun and Chuck Cooper.

Coach Bill Fitch got his ticket to the Hall, while former WNBA Star Teresa Weatherspoon also received her invitation.

The first team to be back-to-back national champions in any college division, the Tennessee A&I Men’s team from 1957-59, will be immortalized, along with the Wayland Baptist University women’s team that strung together 131 straight wins in the mid 1950s and captured 10 AAU titles.