Another warm and breezy day with a few showers Tuesday, then temperatures turn cooler for midweek

WARM & BREEZY WITH A FEW SHOWERS: The warm and breezy conditions continue on this Tuesday for Central PA, but it won’t come without some isolated shower chances. It’s another mild start for Central PA, with readings beginning in the lower to middle 50s. It’s another breezy start, with clouds and sunshine mixed. Another weak cold front is set to move through during the afternoon. As the front crosses the area, a few isolated showers, perhaps a gusty thunderstorm, are possible once again. The best chance for this is our east and northeastern spots. Expect warm afternoon temperatures again in the middle 70s. Clouds clear through the evening and the overnight, with chillier air returning to the region. Expect lows to dip into the lower to middle 40s by daybreak.

MIDWEEK COOLING: The middle of the week brings a drop in temperatures, but also zero rain chances. Wednesday brings plenty of sunshine and much cooler temperatures. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. A few spots could even hit 60 degrees. A warm front lifts north on Thursday, and it brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine to the region. Friday brings some sun to start, but clouds move in fast ahead of the next cold front. Despite clouds and the chance for afternoon showers, temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A 50/50 weekend is ahead for the region. Saturday is the dry day, with sunshine leading to a few afternoon clouds. It’s breezy, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 60s. Sunday brings the next chance for showers. Expect partly sunny skies, with the best chance for showers currently later during the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures are much chillier, with readings in the lower 50s. Monday brings showers during the early morning, but they should clear out and give way to partly sunny skies. It’s breezy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.

