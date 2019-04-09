× Baseball suspends Pirates’ Archer 5 games, Reds’ Puig 2 games for roles in benches-cleared incident

PITTSBURGH — Major League Baseball has suspended Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer and Reds manager David Bell for their roles in Sunday’s bench-clearing confrontation Sunday at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.

Archer was suspended five games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing behind the Reds’ Derek Dietrich. Since Archer is a starting pitcher, he will likely miss one scheduled start while serving the suspension — assuming he does not appeal it.

Puig, who aggressively attempted to get at Archer after the benches cleared, received a two-game suspension and an undisclosed fine. He reportedly will begin serving the suspension tonight, when the Reds host the Miami Marlins.

Bell was suspended one game and received an undisclosed fine. He will also serve his punishment tonight.