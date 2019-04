DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Romeo and Juliet will be hitting the stage this weekend.

The Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet will perform its version of “Romeo and Juliet” at the Whitaker Center in Harrisburg on April 13 & 14.

To give us a preview of the show, Ryland Doty as Romeo and Kensington MacMillen as Juliet stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

Check it out in the clip above.

For more information on the show or for tickets, you can visit the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet’s website here.