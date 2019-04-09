× Denver man wanted after taking, depositing $1,500 check without completing masonry work

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Denver man is wanted after not completing masonry work that he accepted and cashed a $1,500 check for.

Jamie Sweigart, 44, is facing theft by deception charges for the incident.

On November 12, 2018, Sweigart was charged after accepting and depositing a check for $1,500 in exchange for masonry work to be performed at a residence.

Sweigart never completed the work or returned the money to the customer, and has not been heard from since.

Any person knowing the whereabouts of Sweigart is asked to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.