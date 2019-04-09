× Department of Defense: York County man was one of three US Marines killed in Afghanistan

Two of the three US Marines killed Monday by an improvised explosive device near Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan have ties to York County.

Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, was a 2006 graduate of Dallastown High School, the district confirmed via Twitter. The York Daily Record was first to report the news.

“The Wildcat Nation mourns the loss of Benjamin Hines, Class of 2006, one of three Marines killed in Afghanistan yesterday,” the district wrote. “We send our deepest sympathy and condolences to his parents, family, friends, and fellow Marines.”

The second Marine killed was 43-year-old Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, according to a statement from the Department of Defense. He has family currently living in Lower Windsor Township, York County.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York was the third Marine killed.

All three men were assigned to 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, the statement said.

“We feel and mourn the loss of these Americans with their families and loved ones. They volunteered to protect their country. We will continue our mission,” Gen. Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Taliban claimed credit for the attack, which involved a car bomb targeting a US military convoy near one of America’s largest military facilities in Afghanistan.

CNN contributed to this report.