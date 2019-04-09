Four people charged in relation with shooting in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Four people have been charged in relation to a shooting that occurred last week in Chambersburg.

The charges, which include witness intimidation and retaliation of a witness, follow the shooting on March 30 on South Main Street that sent two people to the hospital.

Miguel Torres was arrested Tuesday morning following a drive-by-style shooting that police say was related to last month’s shooting. He was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, person not to possess a firearm, retaliation against a witness, party or victim and recklessly endangering another person.

Maria Manzo, 27, and Nichole Jefferson, 32, were also taken into custody Tuesday. They have been charged with retaliation against a witness, party or victim. Jefferson faces an additional charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Police are looking for 21-year-old Jada Medley who is wanted for intimidation of a witness or victim.