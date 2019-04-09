× Harrisburg man accused of physically abusing infant girl in his care

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A 45-year-old Harrisburg man has been assault and recklessly endangering a child after the investigation of the injuries suffered by a infant girl who was brought to Hershey Medical Center last month.

Keith Shomper, of the 5500 block of Old Locust Lane, Harrisburg, is charged with aggravated assault of a child less than six, simple assault, and recklessly endangering a child in connection to the incident, which occurred on Feb. 6, according to a criminal complaint filed by Lower Paxton Township Police.

Shomper allegedly told Children & Youth Services he had fallen while holding the child, who was suffering from injuries in the area of her left eye, left ear, left forehead, and upper back. Shomper performed a re-enactment of the fall, which was recorded on video by police detectives.

A child abuse pediatrician at Hershey Medical Center observed the video, and told police the re-enactment “failed to completely explain the (child’s) observed skin injuries” and facial bruising the child suffered.