Lancaster City man facing charges after fleeing scene of DUI crash, only to crash a second time

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster City resident is facing charges after fleeing the scene of a DUI crash, only to crash a second time.

Wanyai Parker, 20, is facing DUI, hit-and-run, and driving with a suspended license, among other related charges.

On April 7, police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Beaver Valley Pike and Willow Valley Lakes Drive in West Lampeter Township.

An investigation revealed that the driver of a green Honda, later identified as Parker, failed to stop for a red light, and struck another occupied vehicle.

After the crash, Parker fled west on Beaver Valley Pike.

A short time later, police were dispatched to a second crash at the intersection of Willow Street Pike and Willow Valley Drive.

In this crash, Parker’s Honda failed to stop for a red light, and crashed into the back of another occupied vehicle.

Parker’s vehicle became disabled at this point, and he was on scene when police arrived.

Police found that Parker exhibited signs of intoxication, and was arrested on DUI charges.

A breath test at the West Lampeter Township Police Department revealed that Parker’s BAC was .15.

Now, he is facing charges.