Lancaster County woman charged after being found driving in stolen pickup truck, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Lancaster County woman has been charged with receiving stolen property after police say she was seen driving a pickup truck that had been reported stolen last month in East Cocalico Township.

Debra A. Hulse, 48, no fixed address, was taken into custody last Friday, according to East Cocalico Township Police. She was seen driving in a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen on March 19, police say. The truck, valued at $3,500, was parked at a business on the first block of Denver Road with the keys inside, according to police.

A witness later reported seeing Hulse driving in the truck on the weekend of March 23-24, police say. Surveillance video obtained by police depicts Hulse driving in the vehicle, and parking it behind a barn on the 200 block of Bonview Drive. Police recovered the truck, and issued a warrant for Hulse’s arrest on March 27.

Hulse was remanded to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $20,000 bail.

This is Hulse’s third brush with the law in less than six months, records show. She was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft on December 23 after allegedly “squatting” in the home of a Lancaster County woman who had been hospitalized for several months.

Last month, Hulse was charged with criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was found living in a hut made of stones and tree branches on a property on the 2100 block of North Reading Road, according to East Cocalico Township Police.