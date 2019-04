× Lancaster drug dealer to serve 3-8 years in prison

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was sentenced Monday on charges relating to the sale of heroin.

Warren Parker, 51, will serve three to eight years in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty in January to felony drug dealing and criminal use of a communication facility.

The DA’s Office said that Parker sold heroin near his home on Howard Avenue in Lancaster while under police surveillance.