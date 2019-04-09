× Mechanicsburg man charged with forging checks

MECHANICSBURG — Lower Allen Township Police have arrested a 23-year-old Mechanicsburg man accused of forging checks, depositing them in his account, and withdrawing the money before his ruse could be discovered.

Michael Turner, 23, made off with a total of $2,940.44, according to police. The forgery case dates back to October 2016, police say.

Turner allegedly remotely deposited a check for $972.11 into his account in October 2016, police say. The check was written from the account of Dr. T Francis DMD PLLC, and was drawn off a Bank of America account. Another remote deposit to the same account was made off a check written for $987.93, and later a third deposit off a check for $980.40 was received, police say.

All three checks were returned with the notation “Unable to locate account,” police say, but the money had already been withdrawn.

Turner was arrested Monday. He is charged with forgery, writing bad checks, and theft by deception.