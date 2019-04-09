× NFL: Here’s who the Eagles, Ravens, and Steelers will face in the preseason

Are you ready for some (preseason) football?

The National Football League released the entire 2019 preseason schedule Tuesday.

The slate of exhibition games begins with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1. In that game, the Denver Broncos will face the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio.

The full preseason schedule opens with Week 1 action beginning August 8.

Here’s who the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens will be facing this summer.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 4: at New York Jets

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 3: at Tennessee Titans

Week 4: at Carolina Panthers

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: at Washington Redskins