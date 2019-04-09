NFL: Here’s who the Eagles, Ravens, and Steelers will face in the preseason
Are you ready for some (preseason) football?
The National Football League released the entire 2019 preseason schedule Tuesday.
The slate of exhibition games begins with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1. In that game, the Denver Broncos will face the Atlanta Falcons in Canton, Ohio.
The full preseason schedule opens with Week 1 action beginning August 8.
Here’s who the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens will be facing this summer.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 4: at New York Jets
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Week 1: vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 3: at Tennessee Titans
Week 4: at Carolina Panthers
BALTIMORE RAVENS
Week 1: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 2: vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 3: at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4: at Washington Redskins